The capsizing of an overloaded boat carrying migrants in the English Channel on Saturday has put renewed pressure on British lawmakers as criticism over the controversial Bibby Stockholm migrant barge continues.

Britain's policy of tackling small boat crossings is set to face pressures from both the ruling Conservative and opposition Labour parties over the incident, which left at least six dead.

Home Office Secretary Suella Braverman offered her condolences.

Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, said such incidents were "absolutely tragic."

The incidents in the English Channel “demonstrate why we need much tougher action to crack down on criminal gangs that are exploiting people, putting them in harm's way," she told BBC.

Phillipson described the Home Office as being "increasingly shambolic and completely incompetent.”

She pointed to the need for a "better, fairer system" to address a backlog of asylum applications "that is completely out of control."

Jake Berry, a backbench Conservative MP and former party chairman, said it is clear that "only radical changes can truly turn the tide."

"We must put a stop to the vile people smugglers who trade in human misery and whose actions continue to result in this loss of life," he wrote in the Sunday Express.

'Appalling'