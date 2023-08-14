Qantas has unveiled plans for some aircraft to carry special livery supporting recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Straits Island people in Australia's constitution, stepping into the divisive debate on Indigenous rights.

Australians will vote in a landmark referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee to advise parliament on matters affecting First Nations people.

Support for the proposal has been dipping in recent months, according to opinion polls.

The national carrier said on Monday that the livery featuring a 'Yes23' logo, asking Australians to vote Yes in the referendum, will be carried on three aircraft: a Qantas Boeing 737, a QantasLink Dash 8 Turboprop and a Jetstar Airbus A320.

"We are supporting the Yes23 campaign because we believe a formal voice to government will help close the gap for First Nations people in important areas like health, education and employment," Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce told a press conference revealing the new livery.