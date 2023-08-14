Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia and Belarus this week, his ministry has said, as relations between Beijing and Moscow flourish with high-level visits and phone calls.

Ties have remained warm in recent years, with China refusing to speak out against what Russia calls a "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine.

Li has refused to hold meetings with US counterparts until Washington lifts sanctions on him, imposed for his procurement of Russian military technology.

An aide to Vladimir Putin said last month the Russian president was planning to visit China in October, and in March, President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

China and Russia also held joint naval exercises in July as Li called for closer bilateral cooperation between the two navies.

Speaking from Beijing with Nikolai Yevmenov, head of the Russian navy, Li said he hoped both countries could "strengthen communication at all levels", according to a readout from the Chinese defence ministry.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and economic and military cooperation.

Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February last year and the Western economic sanctions that ensued.