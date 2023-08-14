TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hosts world's first mountain beach volleyball tournament
The world's first mountain beach volleyball tournament was held on Türkiye's Mount Erciyes with 29 teams, international participation, and high-altitude excitement.
300 truckloads of sand were transported to the summit of Erciyes for the tournament. / Photo: AA / AA
August 14, 2023

Türkiye's central Anatolian province, Kayseri, has hosted the world's first beach volleyball tournament on a mountain, at 2,200 meters on Mount Erciyes.

The tournament, which occurred between 11-13 August, ended with an award ceremony on Sunday.

Sixteen men's and 13 women's teams from Türkiye, Ukraine, Iran, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus competed during the tournament organised in collaboration with the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF), and Kayseri Erciyes Inc.

Typically held on sandy beaches by the seaside, the beach volleyball matches were organised, this time on courts specially prepared at 2,200 metres on Mount Erciyes.

Hamdi Elcuman, Erciyes Inc.'s Board of Directors Chairman, stated, "For the first time in the world, we are organising a mountain beach volleyball championship."

"Erciyes will continue to provide tourism and sports services to our city and region for 12 months," he said.

TVF's Director of Beach and Snow Volleyball, Oguz Degirmenci, pointed out that this event marks the first time beach volleyball will be played on a mountain, and its international impact is anticipated.

He shared that teams' points from the matches will contribute to the individual ranking at the end of the Turkish season.

Bugra Eryıldız-Diana Lunina secured first place in the women's category, Merve Celebi-Esra Betul Cetin came in second, and Kseniia Mavzur-Anna Kolcenko claimed third.

Among the men, first place was taken by Yusuf Ozdemir-Batuhan Kuru, followed by Arash Vakili-Abdolhamed Mirzali in second place, and Hasan Huseyin Mermer-Sefa Urlu in third.

The top-performing athletes were awarded cash prizes, medals, and trophies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
