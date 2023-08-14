Türkiye's central Anatolian province, Kayseri, has hosted the world's first beach volleyball tournament on a mountain, at 2,200 meters on Mount Erciyes.

The tournament, which occurred between 11-13 August, ended with an award ceremony on Sunday.

Sixteen men's and 13 women's teams from Türkiye, Ukraine, Iran, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus competed during the tournament organised in collaboration with the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF), and Kayseri Erciyes Inc.

Typically held on sandy beaches by the seaside, the beach volleyball matches were organised, this time on courts specially prepared at 2,200 metres on Mount Erciyes.

Hamdi Elcuman, Erciyes Inc.'s Board of Directors Chairman, stated, "For the first time in the world, we are organising a mountain beach volleyball championship."

"Erciyes will continue to provide tourism and sports services to our city and region for 12 months," he said.