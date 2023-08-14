Azerbaijan has said that peace efforts with Armenia are being held “hostage” to Yerevan’s policy of “deliberate tension and revanchism".

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Armenia continued to use the UN Security Council as a tool for its “political, military and informational manipulation campaign".

“Armenia’s appeal to the Security Council on groundless allegations of ‘worsening humanitarian situation’ and ‘continued blockade’ in the region yet again comes at a time when Armenia itself deliberately and intentionally obstructs all the efforts made through international partners to find a balanced, law-based and reasonable solution on the ground,” the statement said.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when Armenia's military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.