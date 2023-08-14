At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for Kabul police, said the explosion occurred in a hotel near the Spin Mosque in Khost city, about 230 km ( 142 miles) from the capital city of Kabul.

"Several Waziristani refugees and Khost citizens were killed. Three dead and seven injured were transferred to hospitals," Zadran said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.