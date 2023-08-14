WORLD
Deaths, injuries as explosion rocks hotel in Afghanistan's Khost city
The Kabul police spokesperson says the dead included "several Waziristani refugees and Khost citizens".
The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months. Photo: AP  / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2023

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for Kabul police, said the explosion occurred in a hotel near the Spin Mosque in Khost city, about 230 km ( 142 miles) from the capital city of Kabul.

"Several Waziristani refugees and Khost citizens were killed. Three dead and seven injured were transferred to hospitals," Zadran said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"The security forces have reached the site and are investigating the nature of the incident," Zadran added.

The Waziristan tribal region is part of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of the Daesh terrorist group, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
