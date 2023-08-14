At least 10 suspects have been arrested by security forces over the deadly attack on a popular shrine in southern Iran’s Shiraz city, which killed one and injured nine others over the weekend.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency in a report on Monday said the interrogation of one of the attackers who was apprehended by security forces following the attack continues.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s state media cited officials as saying that four suspects had been arrested.

The attack took place at around 7 pm local time (1530GMT) after two heavily-armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire at the entrance of the Shah Cheragh shrine.

Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran’s top security body, said two men were involved in the attack, one of whom was carrying a Kalashnikov weapon and was arrested while the other managed to flee.

Both provincial officials and the shrine officials confirmed one death in the incident. Earlier, local media, including state and semi-state news agencies, had put the death toll at four.

Hours after the attack, President Ebrahim Raisi directed the Interior Ministry and the provincial governor’s office to “immediately identify all the perpetrators” and refer them to the judiciary.

Health officials in Shiraz told state TV that at least nine people were injured in the attack, who are presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals and are in stable condition.