WORLD
3 MIN READ
Piano great Argerich scraps more concerts over illness
Last week she scrapped two of the planned engagements but kept two concerts in Salzburg and Berlin on the programme.
Piano great Argerich scraps more concerts over illness
#LHL02 : Piano great Argerich cancels shows in Germany, Switzerlans over illness / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2023

Piano virtuoso Martha Argerich has cancelled further concerts in Austria and Germany in August due to illness, organisers of the events said on Monday.

The 82-year-old musician, considered one of the world's best pianists, was scheduled to play a series of concerts with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra conducted by Argentinian-Israeli maestro Daniel Barenboim.

"The pianist had hoped for a recovery soon," the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra said.

But Argerich has now also dropped the remaining appearances "for health reasons".

German pianist Igor Levit is taking her place at the concerts.

No details were provided about Argerich's illness.

Dubbed the "lioness" for her impressive long, grey mane of hair, Argerich was born on June 5, 1941 in Buenos Aires and began playing the piano at the age of three.

She gave her first concert with an orchestra aged eight.

RECOMMENDED

She moved to Europe with her family in 1955, learning from some of the continent's top pianists.

At the age of 16, in the space of 10 days, she won two major music competitions in Bolzano, Italy and in Geneva, later becoming a naturalised Swiss citizen.

She was invited to concert halls around the world and started releasing now legendary recordings of concertos and other works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Prokofiev, Ravel, Schumann and Tchaikovsky.

In 1965, she won Poland's prestigious Chopin piano competition.

For nearly two decades from the 1980s, Argerich largely shunned solo performances, saying they made her feel lonely.

She played almost exclusively with orchestras and chamber ensembles until a sold-out recital at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2000 in aid of a cancer charity.

She suffered from cancer in the 1990s and cancelled a series of concerts for health reasons in 2017.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground