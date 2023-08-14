Paris St Germain have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the sale of Brazilian forward Neymar with the deal subject to the player completing his medical, media reports say.

The transfer fee to be about 90 million euros ($98.56 million) plus add-ons.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million), missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.