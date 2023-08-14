The number of desperate young people and families fleeing poverty and conflicts in their home countries has increased, despite risking their lives by embarking on perilous journeys to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea to pursue their dreams of a better life.

Many of them, however, are unaware that this journey is nothing more than a trap set by human traffickers to fleece them after showing them a happy life in the West, only to abandon them helpless in open sea waters, where the majority of them perish with the Mediterranean Sea waves.

Although tragic tales and horrifying numbers of deaths and missing people continue to emerge intermittently, irregular migration along Tunisia's coasts towards Italy is on the rise.

The Tunisian National Guard's efforts to combat this deadly irregular migration are also intensifying, as they are on high alert around the clock to prevent them from embarking on a journey that they are unsure will lead to their destiny and a better life.

Tunisia has seen a significant increase in irregular migration rates to Europe, primarily to the Italian coasts, as a result of economic and political crises in the country as well as other African countries, particularly within Sub-Saharan Africa.

Related Tunisia, Libya agree to provide shelter to stranded asylum seekers at border

13 operations thwarted within 24 hours​​​​​​​

Thirteen operations took place within Tunisian territorial waters over a span of 24 hours, with the Anadolu photography team accompanying Tunisia’s National Guard to document the efforts to confront these perilous migrations and offer rescue operations.

The coastal guards were seen successfully foiling 13 attempts by boats carrying illegal migrants on the coasts of Sfax province.

The majority of these irregular immigrants prevented from making the perilous sea voyage were Tunisians, but other nationalities such as Syria, Palestine, Libya, Sudan, and Yemen were also aboard these boats, stopping them from proceeding further into the Mediterranean Sea.

Five Tunisian families with children were among those saved by the guards.

Moreover, the coastal guards also managed to rescue at least 700 irregular immigrants from sub-Saharan African nations.