Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party is celebrating its 22nd anniversary of its founding — a period identified with stability, progress and election victories.

Established on August 14, 2001, AK Party burst onto the political stage under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who became the prime minister in 2003 and has served as the president since 2014.

On November 3 2002, the party achieved a sweeping victory, securing two-thirds of the parliamentary seats — an outright majority unseen in over a decade.

AK Party had participated in seven general elections in 2002, 2007, 2011, 2015, as well as snap elections in November 2015, June 2018, and most recently in May 2023 — emerging victorious in all.

With the latest victory in presidential and parliamentary elections in May, President Erdogan and his AK Party were given a popular mandate to lead Türkiye for another five-year term.

Founded as Türkiye’s 39th party led by then Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the AK Party took its place on the political scene with Erdogan's statement, "After today, nothing will be the same in our Türkiye."

Thus, the political journey of the AK Party has started.

Since being elected as the mayor of Istanbul in 1994, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not lost a single election against any opponent and has, throughout his career, only lost twice — during his first two campaigns — in the 1980s.

About 15 months after its establishment, the AK Party emerged as the first party with 34.28 percent vote share in the general election, when Erdogan was banned from politics, on November 3, 2002.

After the removal of the political ban following the amendment to Article 312 of the Turkish Penal Code, Erdogan took his first step into the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) as a member of parliament in the by-elections held in Siirt on March 8, 2003.

Erdogan formed the 59th Government of the Republic of Türkiye on March 15 and assumed the position of prime minister.