Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, is not serious about holding a "cage fight."

In a post on Threads, a digital social media platform launched on July 5 as a competitor to X, Zuckerberg said he offered Musk "a real date" for the fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date... Elon won’t confirm a date, then he says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said on Sunday.

In response, Musk retorted on the X platform, calling Zuckerberg a "chicken."

Musk had initially expressed his willingness to engage in the fight at the earliest opportunity.