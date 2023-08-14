August 23 is designated by the UN as the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. The theme of many of the events for this year’s commemoration has been ‘Fighting slavery’s legacy of racism through transformative education.’ The UN Secretary-General, speaking earlier this year, pointed out that the resurgence of white supremacist hate can be fought with the most powerful weapon in our arsenal: education.

Five years ago, at the University of Chichester, this is exactly what we did. We established a Masters Degree by Research (MRes) in the History of Africa and the African Diaspora. The aim was not just to present that important history, but also to train students as historians to carry out their own research into any aspect of this history. We were particularly intent on recruiting students of African and Caribbean heritage who are so poorly represented at all levels in universities in Britain.

The MRes was established following the History Matters conference held in London in 2015, supported by the University of Chichester, the Royal Historical Society and the History Association, among others, and aimed at addressing the question as to why young people of African and Caribbean heritage seem to lack interest in studying history in Britain’s schools and universities.

The students responded, indicating that the main problem was the Eurocentric curriculum and presentation of history — and that this focus must change in order to attract young people. The History Matters conference made several important recommendations, including urging the creation of a course that would encourage those who had been alienated to return to education and to both engage them in research and train them as historians. This recommendation led directly to the creation of the MRes.

The MRes degree attracted students of African and Caribbean heritage, who enrolled at the University of Chichester, but since the coursework was conducted entirely online, it therefore attracted students from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the US and Canada, as well as from Britain. It encouraged seven students to continue their education and embark on PhD research; six of the seven remained at the University of Chichester, and one received her PhD two months ago.

The programme appeared to be very successful and likely produced the largest cohort of ‘Black British’ postgraduate history students ever in Britain, the majority of which engaged in PhD research. The only issue was the lack of publicity provided by the university to the programme, which mainly gained traction by word of mouth and on social media. Nevertheless, the University of Chichester appeared to be proud not just of the degree programme, but also of the recruitment of so many students of African and Caribbean heritage to what was otherwise a very monocultural university. It also appeared to be proud of the fact that it employed the first person of African heritage in Britain as a professor of history.