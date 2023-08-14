TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
British singer Tom Odell to mesmerise fans in Türkiye's Antalya
The masterful artist will perform as part of the Regnum Live in Concert series on August.
British singer Tom Odell to mesmerise fans in Türkiye's Antalya
The 32-year-old artist has released a total of 5 studio albums and over 20 singles to date. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 14, 2023

Internationally acclaimed British singer-songwriter Tom Odell is set to perform in Türkiye's southern province of Antalya on August 21.

The award-winning artist, celebrated for his contributions to the indie pop genre, will be treating music aficionados to a live performance as part of the Regnum Live in Concert series.

The event venue has a capacity of 2,500 people.

Odell, whose rise to fame was fuelled by his iconic track Another Love, is known not only for his piano virtuosity but also for his poignant compositions inspired by real-life narratives.

RECOMMENDED

Inspired by musicians such as Elton John, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan, Odell released his first album "Long Way Down" in 2013, featuring emotional and romantic melodies.

The 32-year-old artist, who was honoured with a BRIT Award for his debut album, has released a total of 5 studio albums and over 20 singles to date.

Odell last met with his Turkish fans in Istanbul in June 2023. Last year, he also held a concert in the capital Ankara, in addition to Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground