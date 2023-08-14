Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced his resignation, blaming a breakdown in relations with parts of his multi-party governing coalition.

"This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president," he told a press conference on Monday.

Alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia is a leading voice in pushing the European Union and NATO to increase pressure on Russia for its offensive against Ukraine.

Karins' centre-right New Unity party won a national election in October 2022, gaining 26 of 100 seats in a fractured parliament where seven parties are represented.

He blamed coalition partners for "blocking the work for prosperity and economic growth" for Monday's decision, according to a posting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Karins's party governed the European Union nation of 1.9 million, with support from the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties giving him a narrow parliamentary majority.

But relations with the coalition soured after it failed to field a joint candidate for the presidential election in May.

On Friday, Karins made an abortive attempt to bring more parties into government.