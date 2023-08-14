WORLD
3 MIN READ
Latvia's PM Karins announces resignation amid rift with coalition partners
Krisjanis Karins blames coalition partners for "blocking the work for prosperity and economic growth" for his decision.
Latvia's PM Karins announces resignation amid rift with coalition partners
Karins' centre-right New Unity party won a national election in October 2022, gaining 26 of 100 seats in a fractured parliament where seven parties are represented. (Michele Tantussi/Reuters File Photo) / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2023

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced his resignation, blaming a breakdown in relations with parts of his multi-party governing coalition.

"This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president," he told a press conference on Monday.

Alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia is a leading voice in pushing the European Union and NATO to increase pressure on Russia for its offensive against Ukraine.

Karins' centre-right New Unity party won a national election in October 2022, gaining 26 of 100 seats in a fractured parliament where seven parties are represented.

He blamed coalition partners for "blocking the work for prosperity and economic growth" for Monday's decision, according to a posting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Karins's party governed the European Union nation of 1.9 million, with support from the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties giving him a narrow parliamentary majority.

But relations with the coalition soured after it failed to field a joint candidate for the presidential election in May.

On Friday, Karins made an abortive attempt to bring more parties into government.

RECOMMENDED

They included the left-leaning Progressives party and the Greens and the Farmers Union, a coalition of conservative groups fronted by Aivars Lembergs, the mayor of port town Ventspils who was put on a US sanctions list for alleged corruption in 2019.

Karins' New Unity party plans to select its candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, he said.

President Edgars Rinkevics has the responsibility for giving a mandate to a new prime minister to try to form a government. That candidate would also face a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Latvia's next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2026.

Latvia and its Baltic neighbours, Estonia and Lithuania, have been hit hard by an energy crisis due to their dependence on Russian gas before Russia’s offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

The three countries cut off natural gas deliveries from Russia after its military campaign, and Latvia now relies mainly on its own gas reserves and imports from Lithuania, though cross-border deliveries have dwindled in the past weeks amid a cold spell.

RelatedLatvia PM Karins' party emerges on top in general election
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground