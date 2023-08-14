Turkish authorities have once again rescued dozens of irregular migrants pushed into the country’s territorial waters by Greece.

Thirtynine irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of the Kusadasi district of Türkiye’s western Aydin province on Monday, according to a statement made by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

The rescue operation came upon information that there was a group of irregular migrants in a rubber boat off the coast of Kusadasi.

A coast guard boat was dispatched to the area, and the teams rescued 39 irregular migrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements.

The irregular migrants were then sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management following procedures.

Related Türkiye saves 130 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece in Aegean

Greece's migrant pushbacks