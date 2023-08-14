The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine have slammed Israel, saying it was fuelling chaos and violence in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as bloodshed surges between Israel and Palestinians.

The condemnation came at the end of a three-way summit on Monday in the northern Egyptian city of El Alamein that brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The three accused Israel of a number of violations against Palestinians, including what they said were incursions by Israeli soldiers at a contested holy site in occupied East Jerusalem and illegally withholding Palestinian money.

Israel’s government did not immediately respond to the statement from the summit.

Deadliest violence