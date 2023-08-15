A local politician in Ecuador was killed, party officials said, less than a week after a presidential front runner was gunned down at a campaign rally ahead of this weekend's elections.

Pedro Briones, a member of the Citizen Revolution Party of former president Rafael Correa, and one of the movement's leaders in the province of Esmeraldas on the border with Colombia, was killed on Monday by unknown gunmen.

"My solidarity with the family of comrade Pedro Briones, new victim of violence," Luisa Gonzalez, one of the main presidential candidates, said on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

"Ecuador is going through its bloodiest period," said Gonzalez, a close former associate of Correa. She called the government inept and said the country has been taken over by organized crime gangs.

Correa added his condolences on social media, "They murdered another of our colleagues in Esmeraldas. Enough is enough!"

Neither the police nor the government immediately confirmed the attack but Ecuadorian media, citing a local police source, said the victim was shot at his home in the town of San Mateo by two men on a motorcycle who later fled.