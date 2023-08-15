An asylum seeker who was among those removed from the Bibby Stockholm barge after Legionella bacteria was recently found has said the British government is endangering migrants and treating them "less than animals".

Controversy over the government’s barge plan continued after all asylum seekers were moved Friday from the barge moored at Portland Port in Dorset in the country’s southwest after Legionella bacteria were found in the on-board water system.

The report of bacteria came three days after the Home Office said the first group of asylum seekers was housed on the barge after health and safety checks were completed.

Speaking to Sky News, one of the migrants who was among those removed from the barge said he is worried about falling ill after consuming the water onboard.

"We bathe with it, we drink it. We were told at 6 pm on Friday," said the man, whose name is not mentioned in the report.

"They should have been so sure it is habitable. Why not wait for the result and be sure everything is okay? We are being treated like less than animals. They are endangering us," he added.

The first group of asylum seekers was housed on the three-storey barge on Aug. 7, while some others refused to move on the barge.