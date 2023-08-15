WORLD
3 MIN READ
16-year-old among two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Medical sources said the two victims were taken to a hospital with bullets in their chests after an hour-long raid by Israeli forces.
16-year-old among two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Deadly raids by Israel in the occupied territories have increased over the past 15 months. Photo: Reuters. / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 15, 2023

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director said on early Tuesday.

Residents also told agencies that there were armed clashes, but it was not clear whether the two men were involved in these clashes or not.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Qusay al Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Nujoom, 25, adding that the raid took place in the Jericho area, which has seen heavy fighting over the last 16 months. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians want a complete end to the Israeli occupation along with East Jerusalem,has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped-up Israeli raids and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages as Israel is led by a government composed of ultranationalist settlement supporters.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIsrael is fuelling violence against Palestinians: Egypt, Jordan, Palestine

Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades, with more than 170 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by the Associated Press news agency.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

At least 27 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.

Israel says the raids are essential to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'