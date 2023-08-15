Gary Born, one of the leading figures in international arbitration, has become the new international board member of the Istanbul Arbitration Centre (ISTAC).

This came after Jan Paulsson completed his duty at the ISTAC.

Prof. Dr. Ziya Akinci, the president of ISTAC, said: "The names in our Board are arbitrators known all over the world. Just as how much Ronaldo and Messi are famous in football, the members of our Board are equally renowned in arbitration."

"As we bid farewell to a star name in the field of international arbitration, Mr. Jan Paulsson, we would like to extend a warm welcome to the highly esteemed and experienced arbitration lawyer Gary Born. The boards of arbitration institutions are their showcases, and just like the world stars of football, the ISTAC Board consists of the best names in international arbitration," he said.

“We are proud that with the participation of Gary Born, who is a globally well-known arbitration expert, our International Board has once again become a gathering of arbitration stars," Akinci added.

A major figure

Born, a partner at the international law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP in London leads their global arbitration team. He's been involved in institutional arbitrations with major bodies like International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), American Arbitration Association (AAA), Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC), and International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), as well as ad-hoc arbitrations worldwide, according to a statement released by ISTAC.