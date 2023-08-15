Young environmental activists scored what experts described as a ground-breaking legal victory when a judge in the US state of Montana said that state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by allowing fossil fuel development.

The ruling in this first-of-its-kind trial in the US adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from the climate crisis.

If it stands, the ruling could set an important legal precedent, though experts said the immediate impacts are limited and state officials pledged to seek to overturn the decision on appeal.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley on Monday found the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits — which does not allow agencies to look at greenhouse gas emissions — is unconstitutional.

It marks the first time a US court has ruled against a government for violating a constitutional right based on the climate crisis, said Harvard Law School Professor Richard Lazarus.

“To be sure, it is a state court, not a federal court and the ruling is based on a state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution, but it is still clearly a major, pathbreaking win for climate plaintiffs,” Lazarus wrote in an email.

The judge rejected the state's argument that Montana's emissions are insignificant, saying they were “a substantial factor” in the climate crisis.

Montana is a major producer of coal burned for electricity and has large oil and gas reserves. “Every additional ton of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions exacerbates plaintiffs’ injuries and risks locking in irreversible climate injuries,” Seeley wrote.

However, it’s up to the Montana Legislature to determine how to bring the state's policies into compliance. That leaves slim chances for prompt changes in a fossil fuel-friendly state where Republicans dominate the statehouse.