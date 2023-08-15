Every day in Istanbul's Fatih district, a bright yellow van arrives as a beacon of hope, drawing hundreds of the city’s poor to quickly form orderly queues, at the end of which they receive their share of nourishment.

Launched in 2015, the "Ashane (Soup kitchen)” van, a spin-off from the Brotherhood Campaign founded by academic Mahmut Karaman in 1990, goes beyond being a mobile soup kitchen as it aims to rejuvenate a sense of brotherhood within the larger community.

The vehicle has been distributing soup to the homeless and the needy in various parts of Istanbul. It is equipped with a large soup cauldron. Those in need know when it is scheduled to arrive at their location.

Karaman, a retired academic in Political Science at Sakarya University, 65, launched Kardeslik Seferberligi (Brotherhood Campaign) in 1990. It grew out of a culture of selflessness that ran through his family. His son, Mustafa Fazil Karaman, 33, recalls a childhood memory of his mother bringing home a homeless woman who stayed with them for two years, describing it as his first encounter with the "Other", who is also in need.

"That person stayed with us for two years and became a part of our family, a sister to me and my siblings, and a daughter to my parents," Fazil Karaman tells TRT World.

"Over time, I encountered many people facing various difficulties arriving at our house. People to whom my parents handed the key to our home would enter in the evening, have their meals and sleep in the living room," he says, describing his parent's house as a "social laboratory."

It is this family practice that turned into the kindness project called "Kardeslik Seferberligi (Brotherhood Campaign)". "It is not a term or creation invented by us, but is rooted in Islam, and has been shaping Islamic social life for centuries. The concept of brotherhood regulates the social aspects of the community and defines the social dimensions of this land," Fazil Karaman says.

The yellow van

The soup kitchen came much later. The initiative, stemming from an organic bond between family members and friends over the idea of public service, goes beyond merely offering food to individuals and encompasses various activities, including encouraging local bakeries to distribute warm bread to the impoverished, distributing blankets and fuel in winter, providing furniture to those in need and hygiene support to the homeless.

The van also reaches crisis areas with its food-filled trunk and dedicated volunteers whenever needed. Inspired by the hadith of Prophet Muhammad: "He is not a believer whose stomach is filled, while his neighbour goes hungry", the project's catchline, written on the van, goes: "My neighbour will not sleep hungry".

"Without questioning who our neighbour is," says Fazil Karaman, "We take food to areas in Istanbul where homeless individuals live, twice daily since 2015."