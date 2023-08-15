Myanmar authorities have arrested nearly 150 Rohingya suspected of trying to flee the country, an official confirmed.

The mainly Muslim Rohingya are seen in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh. They are denied citizenship and require permission to travel.

The military launched a crackdown on Rohingya in 2017, and thousands now risk their lives each year making perilous journeys from camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia.

The 127 Rohingya men and 18 women were arrested on Friday near the village of Waekhami in southern Mon state, the official said on Tuesday.

"They have been detained since then and under investigation according to the immigration law," Aung Myat Kyaw Sein, spokesperson for Mon State Administration Council, told the AFP news agency.