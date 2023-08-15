Clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence, the country's health ministry has said, in what appears to be the most intense fighting to rock Tripoli this year.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry urged the warring sides to allow ambulance and emergency teams to enter the affected areas, primarily in the south of the city, and for blood to be sent to nearby hospitals.

Fighting broke out between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force late on Monday evening, according to local media.

The media reported that tensions flared after the head of the 444 brigade was allegedly detained by the other force at an airport in Tripoli earlier Monday.

It remains unclear how many casualties there are. Libya’s Red Crescent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OPSGroup, an organisation for the aviation industry, said late on Monday that a large number of aircraft departed the capital due to the clashes. Inbound flights were diverting to the nearby city of Misrata, it said.

Related Clashes in Libya threaten civilians, stability — UN

Longstanding divisions