Patriarch Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has presided over a mass to mark the Assumption of Mary at the ancient Sumela Monastery in northern Türkiye.

Christian Orthodox followers gathered at the monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon to commemorate the Assumption of Mary.

The monastery's profound historical significance, coupled with its stunning natural backdrop, created an atmosphere of reverence and spirituality for all in attendance.

The Sumela Monastery, which is included in UNESCO's temporary list of World Heritage Sites, reopened for religious practice on August 15, 2010, with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry following a decades-long hiatus.

The world-famous monastery, one of Türkiye’s important religious tourism sites, was closed to visitors in September 2015 due to the risk of rockfall.