Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 semi-final win over Sweden and send the Iberians into a first Women's World Cup decider as the tournament signed off in New Zealand with a flurry of goals.

Wearing the captain's armband, Carmona's 90th-minute strike from the edge of the area pinged off the crossbar and into the net two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park on Tuesday.

Teenager Salma Paralluelo, Spain's qu arter-final hero against the Netherlands, produced magic off the bench again, putting her side in front in the 81st minute and breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt against coach Jorge Vilda tore the squad apart, 'La Roja' will have the chance to lift the trophy in Sydney on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the decider.

"We're extremely happy. If you go to the dressing room now, it’s incredible how they’re celebrating," Vilda told reporters.

"We have the final in front of us, we’re going to Sydney tomorrow and we want to win."

Peter Gerhardsson's Sweden bow out after another defeat at the penultimate hurdle, having made the semi-finals in France four years ago and at last year's European Championship.

"It felt like a punch in the stomach when they managed to take the lead again straight away. There are no words," Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson told Swedish radio.

Fifteen Spain players had threatened to quit last year if Vilda was not moved on, but on Tuesday his decision to replace playmaker Alexia Putellas with Paralluelo before the hour mark proved decisive as the team beat Sweden for the first time at their 12th attempt.

Related Morocco makes history with win against South Korea at Women's World Cup

Joy to despair

In a match-up of Iberian attacking flair and Swedish defensive resilience, Spain were the livelier side early on but had nothing to show for it.

Full back Carmona blazed just wide with a low, long-range effort in the 14th minute and midfield dynamo Aitana Bonmati thrashed a wild shot past the same right post from the edge of the area.

However, Sweden finished the half ascendant with a typical salvo of set-piece pressure.

A few minutes from the break, Spain were dealt a fright as Nathalie Bjorn chested the ball down and crossed to an unmarked Fridolina Rolfo in the area.