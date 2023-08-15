A parliamentary committee in Kenya has launched an inquiry into alleged human rights violations and ethical breaches by a British army training unit that has been active for decades in the country the UK calls "our defence partner of choice in East Africa."

The UK Ministry of Defence didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Britain has roughly 200 military personnel permanently based in Kenya. Most of them currently are training more than 1,000 Kenyan soldiers a year before their deployment to neighbouring Somalia to combat Al Qaeda’s longtime East Africa affiliate, Al Shabab.

The British government invests more than $9.6 million every year into the partnership.

But some Kenyans have raised concerns about the way British forces treat local residents and the environment in arid, bandit-plagued areas north of Mt. Kenya where they train.

In late 2021, Kenyan police said they were reopening the case of a local woman, Agnes Wanjiru, allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012 and whose body was found in a septic tank.