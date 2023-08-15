Two years ago on 15 August, the Taliban took back over Afghanistan, unravelling the social, economic, and political fabrics of Afghan society.

The Taliban’s seizure of power follows the withdrawal of US military troops after an already devastating two decades of invasion in the country.

At the 730-day mark, Afghanistan still wrestles with challenges, including human rights concerns and the effort to restore global relationships.

While still part of the UN, Afghanistan’s membership is under an unrecognised government.

No country has yet to extend diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, although some maintain minimal and conditional relations with the new government.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan relied heavily on foreign aid and international donors.

Confronted with soaring commodity and food prices, the nation's dire economic situation prompted discussions with countries like China and Kazakhstan.

Dubbed the "Heart of Asia," this landlocked nation spans 652,864 square kilometres and is bordered by Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China.

Its capital Kabul sits along the trade routes of Central Asia and South Asia, serving as a strategic location that lies about halfway between Istanbul in the west and Hanoi in the east.

The Taliban also has its attention on Türkiye, eyeing Turkish trade and investments.