A "robust use of force" by a multinational police deployment and military assets is needed to restore law and order in Haiti and disarm gangs, UN chief Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters news agency.

Guterres's report was circulated to the 15-member council on Tuesday and outlined two potential UN options: providing logistical support to a multinational force and Haiti's police and strengthening a UN political mission already in Haiti.

"Haiti's current context is not conducive to peacekeeping," Guterres wrote, adding that law and order had to be restored, gangs disarmed, strategic installations and roadways secured, and a state presence re-established to provide basic services.

"Nothing short of the robust use of force, complemented by a suite of non-kinetic measures, by a capable specialised multinational police force enabled by military assets, coordinated with the national police, would be able to achieve these objectives," said Guterres, who visited Haiti last month.

Haiti last year asked for international help to combat violent gangs that have largely overrun the capital Port-au-Prince. Guterres suggested in October that countries send a "rapid action force" to support Haiti's police.

The council last month encouraged countries to provide security support and asked Guterres to report within 30 days on a full range of UN options, including backing for a non-UN multinational force or a possible peacekeeping operation.

UN peacekeepers were deployed to Haiti in 2004 after a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Peacekeeping troops left in 2017 and were replaced by UN police, who left in 2019.

Related Thousands march in Haiti to demand safety as gang violence soars

'Act now'

Guterres again appealed for countries to "act now" to contribute to the deployment of a non-UN multinational force and for the Security Council to support such a move.

The United States has already said it is prepared to put forward a draft Security Council resolution to back a deployment.