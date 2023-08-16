WORLD
2 MIN READ
Argentina's economy minister to travel to US to sign agreement with IMF
Presidential hopeful Sergio Massa is expected to travel to Washington, DC on Tuesday or Wednesday next week to ink a deal with the International Monetary Fund.
Argentina's economy minister to travel to US to sign agreement with IMF
Sergio Massa, economy minister and presidential candidate, talks at his campaign headquarters after polling stations closed during primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 14, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa will travel to Washington next week to close an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a ministry official said, as the government seeks to unlock new disbursements from its $44 billion loan deal with the lender.

Massa is expected to travel to the United States next Tuesday or Wednesday, the source said on Tuesday, asking not to be named.

In July, the South American nation reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF to unlock about $7.5 billion and complete the fifth and sixth reviews of its struggling loan program.

RelatedEconomic jitters as libertarian lawmaker leads Argentina election race
RECOMMENDED

IMF board approval is expected after a primary vote last Sunday where Massa won the presidential nomination for the ruling Peronist coalition. He now faces a battle against conservative and libertarian rivals in October general elections.

Massa has said that fresh IMF disbursement would provide some stability for the country's creaking economy through the second half of the year.

RelatedArgentina heads to presidential primaries amid crippling economic crisis
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'