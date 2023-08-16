WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesia House Speaker wades into thorny issue of delaying elections
Upper house speaker Bambang Soesatyo urges national dialogue on strategies to address unexpected events like wars or natural disasters that could impact scheduled elections.
Indonesia House Speaker wades into thorny issue of delaying elections
State of the Nation Address ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 16, 2023

The speaker of Indonesia's upper house of parliament said it was important for the country to discuss the means to delay elections in times of natural disasters, wars, or pandemics.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, must hold national elections every five years, with the next vote scheduled for February 14.

Indonesia currently has no framework to delay an election and some politicians have called for the constitution to be amended to allow a postponement.

"How do we hold elections in the case of unexpected events occurring, like big natural disasters, wars, revolts, or pandemics," Bambang Soesatyo, the upper house speaker, said on Wednesday.

RelatedWidodo declares victory in Indonesia election
RECOMMENDED

"These are important for us to think about and discuss together," he said in an annual address ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day.

Bambang did not propose any constitutional changes that would allow for a delay. Parliament said last week it planned such changes.

The idea of delaying national elections has been a thorny issue in Indonesia, where there has been on-off speculation that moves were afoot to try to postpone the polls to allow President Joko Widodo to stay in power beyond his second term, which ends next year.

The president has repeatedly denied he wants to stay on longer.

RelatedIndonesia capital emerges as the most polluted major city globally
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'