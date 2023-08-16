WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women 'crime against humanity'
The UN Special Envoy for Global Education said 54 of 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and deprive them of their rights.
UN says Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women 'crime against humanity'
Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Atef Aryan / AFP) / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
August 16, 2023

The United Nations has said that the International Criminal Court should recognise gender discrimination in Afghanistan as a crime against humanity.

"The legal opinion we have received shows that the denial of education to Afghan girls and employment to Afghan women is gender discrimination, which should count as a crime against humanity, and it should be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court," said Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and former UK prime minister, as he discussed the current state of the issue of girls' education in Afghanistan at a UN news conference on Tuesday.

He said 54 of 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and deprive them of their rights.

The Taliban recently issued additional bans on women and girls' participation in university exams and on visits to public places, including cemeteries and other activities, he said.

RelatedAfghan women voice their fears about Taliban rule

The Ministry of Women's Affairs has become the "feared ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice" and the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission has been dissolved.

For that reason, "the International Criminal Court should recognise this gender discrimination as a crime against humanity and investigate with a view to the arraignment and prosecution of those responsible," Brown emphasised.

RECOMMENDED

Brown called for the release of NGO leaders in prison, who are imprisoned for defending women's and girls' rights and urged the international community to show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan.

He urged Muslim-majority countries to support a delegation to clerics of Kandahar to persuade them to remove a ban on girls’ education and women's employment, "which has no basis in the Quran or the Islamic religion."

This is not about one religion against another but about "uniting to say that the clerics in Kandahar have misunderstood what the religious teaching of Islam is on this issue of girls education," he said.

If religious clerics were able to show that Islam is actually favourable to girls' education and that Afghanistan cannot succeed as a country if it denies half its potential citizens the right to education, we can make progress, added Brown.

The Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, have disallowed Afghan women from higher education and work in many areas of the public sector.

RelatedAfghanistan's Taliban government marks two years of return to power
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'