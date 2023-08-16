Chinese and Indian military commanders have pledged to “maintain the peace and tranquility” along their disputed border, China's Defence Ministry has said, in an apparent effort by the sides to stabilise the situation after a rise in tensions.

China issued a joint statement on social media late Tuesday, saying the 19th round of commander-level talks between the sides held on Sunday and Monday produced a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion” centred on resolving issues related to the Line of Actual Control in the border’s western sector.

The statement said they “agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner,” but there is no indication that either side is willing to offer concessions. However, both appear eager to avoid the sort of clashes between their troops that have led to bloodshed in recent years.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas,” the statement said.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and India-administered territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over their border in 1962. As its name suggests, it divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims.

According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, but China promotes a considerably shorter figure.

In all, China claims some 90,000 square kilometres (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh.

India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometres (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current faceoff is happening.