TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK's so-called press officer is ‘neutralised’ by Turkish intelligence
Turkish intelligence "neutralises" senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq's Gara region, a key figure who directed some PKK members to Türkiye for terror acts.
PKK's so-called press officer is ‘neutralised’ by Turkish intelligence
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
August 16, 2023

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, security sources said.

The terrorist Celal Birdal, codenamed Sidar Serhat, was neutralised in an operation in the Gara region, the sources said on Wednesday.

Birdal, who is one of the so-called press and archives officers, was operating within the terrorist organisation during his engineering education at a university.

The terrorist, who directed some members of the organisation to Türkiye for terror acts, also was the perpetrator of numerous attacks against security forces in the Zap and Hakurk regions in northern Iraq.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedPKK terrorists use refugee cards for free movement, privileges
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'