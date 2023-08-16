Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, security sources said.

The terrorist Celal Birdal, codenamed Sidar Serhat, was neutralised in an operation in the Gara region, the sources said on Wednesday.

Birdal, who is one of the so-called press and archives officers, was operating within the terrorist organisation during his engineering education at a university.

The terrorist, who directed some members of the organisation to Türkiye for terror acts, also was the perpetrator of numerous attacks against security forces in the Zap and Hakurk regions in northern Iraq.