WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japanese mountaineer killed trying to conquer unscaled peak in Pakistan
Another climber was injured while attempting to scale Pakistan's unclimbed Virgin Peak, located in one of the most treacherous mountain ranges in the world.
Japanese mountaineer killed trying to conquer unscaled peak in Pakistan
Shinji Tamura fell at 5,380 metres while climbing the peak of a mountain. Photo: AP / AP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 16, 2023

A Japanese mountaineer has died and another has been injured while trying to climb a never-scaled mountain in Pakistan, a mountaineering official and the injured climber have said.

The climbers were on an expedition organised by a local tour operator in the Andaq Valley in the country’s north, said Karrar Haidri on Tuesday, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan. The unclimbed mountain is called Virgin Peak, and it is 5,800 metres tall.

Shinji Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 metres while trying to ascend the mountain on Friday, Haidri said.

The man's colleague, Semba Takayasu, said their rappelling point was broken, and they fell together, holding a double rope about 60 metres long.

He said the campground was so close its lights were visible, and he thought Tamura was trying to reach it when he disappeared.

Takayasu managed to reach base camp to seek help, and Haidri said a search team was quickly sent to the area where Tamura slipped.

RelatedThree climbers lost on K2 mountain feared dead

“Our rescue team is going down into the crevices, but the crevices (are) so deep and so soft, you know, so our rescue team cannot find him," Takayasu said.

RECOMMENDED

The search for his body was called off Monday, and local authorities in the region confirmed Tamura's death.

“We have been informed by local authorities that the Japanese fell from a great height into the rocks, and there were piles of snow, and apparently he was buried there. Some of his belongings were found, but there is no trace of his body,” Haidri said.

“There is no chance of survival in such incidents, and the injured Japanese Semba Takayasu had also seen him falling from a great height, and rescuers went to the area for the search.”

Tamura said he was rescued from the base camp by a helicopter and later arrived at Skardu, the main town in northern Pakistan, which is known as the gateway to K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers visit northern Pakistan, where some of the world's tallest mountains are located.

Pakistani authorities said Saturday they were investigating the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of K2, the world’s most treacherous mountain.

RelatedHas the world's ‘Savage Mountain’ K2 been tamed?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'