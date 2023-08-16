Thailand's Constitutional Court has refused to hear a case on election winner Pita Limjaroenrat's thwarted bid to become prime minister, clearing the way for a new leadership vote in parliament.

The ruling brings Thailand a step closer to potentially ending the political deadlock that has gripped the kingdom since the general election in May.

"The Constitutional Court has agreed unanimously to not accept the case for a hearing," the court said in a statement on Wednesday.

Soon after, House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced the next vote for prime minister was slated for August 22.

Pita's Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in the May poll, riding a wave of support from young and urban Thais to end nearly a decade of army-backed rule.

But the Harvard-educated 42-year-old was defeated in his bid to become PM by conservative forces spooked by his pledges to reform royal insult laws and business monopolies.

Pita dropped out of the running after parliament rejected him in a first prime ministerial vote and then denied him a second.

Related Pita Limjaroenrat loses vote to become Thailand's new PM

The case thrown out by the court had centred on the constitutionality of parliament refusing Pita a second vote.

The Pheu Thai party of exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, which came second in the election, is now set to lead a multi-party coalition government without the participation of MFP.