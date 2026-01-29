President Donald Trump said he had ordered commercial airspace over Venezuela to be reopened on Thursday, nearly four weeks after the US military operation to topple Nicolas Maduro.

Trump told a cabinet meeting he had just spoken to Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez "and informed her that we're going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela."

"American citizens will very shortly be able to go to Venezuela and they will be safe there. It's under very strong control," Trump said at the White House.

Trump added that he had instructed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy "and everybody else concerned, including the military, that if you would, by the end of today, I'd like you to have the airspace over Venezuela" opened.