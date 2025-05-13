WORLD
3 min read
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Bishara Bahbah, head of US-based Arab Americans For Peace, was contacted by a senior Hamas member about a deal to free Alexander without Israel's involvement in negotiations, sources tell TRT world.
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Edan Alexander, the last known living American captive in Gaza, reunited with his family on Monday. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 13, 2025

American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander was released from Gaza following backchannel negotiations between US President Donald Trump's administration and Hamas facilitated by American-Arab activist Bishara Bahbah, sources confirmed to TRT World.

It was a senior Hamas member who contacted Bahbah last month, seeking a channel to Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, source added, following which Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, freed Alexander late on Monday.

Bahbah declined to provide any comments regarding the negotiations or the circumstances surrounding Alexander's release.

Alexander was serving in an elite infantry unit stationed along the Gaza-Israel fence and was the last known American hostage held in Gaza.

Current estimates indicate that there are still 59 captives remaining in Gaza, with 21 of them thought to be alive.

In contrast, over 9,900 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel.

'Direct result of American leadership'

Bahbah, a wealth management expert and author, has been politically active, having registered as a Democratic voter until May 2024.

RECOMMENDED

In a previous interview with TRT World, he expressed his discontent with the Biden administration's refusal to impose an embargo on weapon supplies to Israel, which prompted him to switch his political allegiance to the Republican Party.

Bahbah had been an outspoken supporter of Trump, particularly during the presidential elections, where he campaigned for Trump in regions with significant Arab American populations, notably in Michigan.

Bahbah worked closely with powerful Trump allies, including Richard Grenell — Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States — and the Lebanese American businessman and senior Trump aide Massad Boulos, whose son is married to Tiffany Trump, Trump's daughter.

Following Trump's suggestion to transform Gaza into a tourist destination, Bahbah rebranded his organisation from Arab Americans for Trump to Arab Americans for Peace.

When asked by reporters about the backchannel negotiations that led to Alexander's release, Tommy Pigott, the principal deputy spokesperson at the US State Department on Tuesday, refrained from commenting on the specifics of private diplomatic conversations.

"I am not going to comment on private diplomatic conversations. But what I will say and reiterate is that this shows that when President Trump says he will never leave an American behind, he means it."

Pigott characterised the release as a "direct result of American leadership."

Pigott reiterated that "Trump is forever working for the safety and security of the American people, as is Secretary Rubio.  But I’m not going to discuss or give details of private diplomatic conversations." 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East