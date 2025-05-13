American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander was released from Gaza following backchannel negotiations between US President Donald Trump's administration and Hamas facilitated by American-Arab activist Bishara Bahbah, sources confirmed to TRT World.

It was a senior Hamas member who contacted Bahbah last month, seeking a channel to Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, source added, following which Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, freed Alexander late on Monday.

Bahbah declined to provide any comments regarding the negotiations or the circumstances surrounding Alexander's release.

Alexander was serving in an elite infantry unit stationed along the Gaza-Israel fence and was the last known American hostage held in Gaza.

Current estimates indicate that there are still 59 captives remaining in Gaza, with 21 of them thought to be alive.

In contrast, over 9,900 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel.

'Direct result of American leadership'

Bahbah, a wealth management expert and author, has been politically active, having registered as a Democratic voter until May 2024.