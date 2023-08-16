Germans' trust in the state has never been so low, according to a citizens' survey conducted by the German Civil Service Association (DBB).

Only 27 percent of the citizens still believe that the state is capable of performing its duties.

Germans see their state as overstretched above all in asylum and refugee policy, education policy and climate and environmental policy, according to the survey, which was published late on Tuesday.

All government services and institutions surveyed received worse performance grades in 2023 than in the previous year.

"The confidence of citizens in the ability of their state to act has thus fallen to a new low. This is alarming," DBB Federal Chairman Ulrich Silberbach told a news conference in Berlin.

In the view of respondents in 2023, the most important tasks of the state are maintaining social justice, improving infrastructure and climate protection.

In the west of Germany, climate protection, migration issues and support for Ukraine are seen as the most important tasks of the state, while in the east of Germany, it is the relief of the population from the consequences of inflation, social equalization and the equalization of living conditions between urban and rural areas.

"Particularly worrying in this regard is the division of society that is becoming increasingly apparent," Silberbach continued. He added: "The rifts between East and West, poor and rich, according to educational attainment are getting deeper and the social stress level is rising."