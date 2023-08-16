Russia has claimed the US has begun preparations for a "new pandemic" by searching for virus mutations through the newly-established Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR).

“Despite the fact that the stated goals of US programs are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries ... we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations,” Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, biological protection troops, told a briefing on Wednesday in Moscow.

Arguing that US military projects are primarily aimed at studying "potential agents of biological weapons," Kirillov claimed US military-biological activity poses "a security threat to many nations around the world."

"There is a clear trend: pathogens that fall within the Pentagon's area of interest, such as Covid-19, avian influenza, African swine fever, subsequently become pandemic, and American pharmaceutical companies become the beneficiaries," Kirillov said.