Russia's lunar spacecraft entered the Moon's orbit, a major step towards the country's ambition of being the first to land on the Moon's south pole in the search for frozen water.

The Luna-25 entered the Moon's orbit at 0857 GMT, Russia's space corporate Roskosmos said on Wednesday.

Luna-25 will circle the Moon, the Earth's only natural satellite, for around 5 days, then change course for a soft landing on the lunar south pole planned for Aug. 21.

India's Chandrayaan-3 entered the Moon's orbit earlier this month ahead of a planned touchdown on the south pole of the Moon later this month.

The Luna-25, which is roughly the size of a small car, will aim to operate for a year on the south pole, where scientists at NASA and other space agencies in recent years have detected traces of frozen water in the craters.