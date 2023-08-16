Tripoli's worst armed clashes in a year have killed 55 people and wounded 146, Libyan media reported, after a truce took hold in the capital and air traffic was restored.

Libya's Al Ahrar TV updated on Wednesday the death toll to 55, citing Malek Mersit, spokesperson for the Emergency Medical Centre which handles emergency response in the country's west.

Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since the NATO-backed revolt that toppled long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A period of relative stability had led the United Nations to express hope for delayed elections to take place this year, and the latest fighting triggered international calls for calm.

The clashes with rocket launchers and machine-guns followed the detention of the 444 Brigade head, Colonel Mahmud Hamza, by the rival Al Radaa Force on Monday, an interior ministry official said.

Trapped by the fighting

Late on Tuesday, the social council in the southeastern suburb of Soug el Joumaa, a stronghold of Al Radaa, announced that an agreement had been reached with Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, head of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, for Hamza to be handed over to a "neutral party".

In a televised announcement, the council said a ceasefire would follow the transfer of the force's commander, and late on Tuesday the fighting abated.

Both armed groups are aligned with Dbeibah's government.

A total of 234 families were evacuated from frontline areas in the capital's southern suburbs, along with dozens of doctors and paramedics trapped by the fighting while caring for the wounded, the Emergency Medical Centre said.

Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, Dbeibah visited the southeastern suburb of Ain Zara, which saw some of the heaviest fighting on Tuesday, accompanied by Interior Minister Imed Trabelsi.

Dbeibah "saw for himself the severity of the damage" as he toured the densely populated neighbourhood's unlit streets, his government's press office said on its Facebook page.

He gave instructions for a survey of the damage to be carried out so that residents could be compensated, it added.

The interior ministry put in place a security plan to deploy officers to battleground districts to oversee the truce announced between the two sides.