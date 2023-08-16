WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guatemala's Arevalo likely to win presidential run-off election: poll
CID Gallup's poll finds that 52 percent of respondents, who considered voting for Bernardo Arevalo, say the country would improve with his presidency.
Guatemala's Arevalo likely to win presidential run-off election: poll
Arevalo, an ex-diplomat who is running on an anti-corruption platform, scored a surprise second place in June's first round. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 16, 2023

Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an August 20 run-off election backed by 61 percent of valid votes, followed by former first lady Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll.

The poll was published on Wednesday.

Arevalo, an ex-diplomat who is running on an anti-corruption platform, scored a surprise second place in June's first round, finishing close behind Torres.

"Our growth trajectory continues, as more of us now want change in Guatemala," the candidate said on social messaging platform X.

"However, this is not a reason to get complacent, because the old guard have already demonstrated that they are desperate and willing to go to any lengths."

Guatemalan authorities halted processing of the results and ordered the suspension of Arevalo's party, alleging the illegal registration of party members, but the suspension was reversed by the country's top court.

RelatedGuatemala court moves to clear way for runoff vote, but doubts remain
RECOMMENDED

International concern

The electoral process has raised international concern, with the head of the Organisation of American States flagging 'clear interference' with the vote.

The government has said it is committed to ensuring peaceful elections.

CID Gallup's poll found that 52 percent of respondents who considered voting for Arevalo said the country would improve with his presidency, while only 6 percent of Torres' voters thought so.

The poll surveyed 1,819 adults face-to-face between August 4 and 13 with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percent.

RelatedGuatemala court orders presidential ballot review
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief