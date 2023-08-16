WORLD
3 MIN READ
US committed to free soldier who fled to North Korea: White House
North Korea says the US soldier, who is Black, said he fled "racial discrimination" and bore "ill feeling" toward the US Army.
US committed to free soldier who fled to North Korea: White House
US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel says Washington is "focused on his safe return." / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
August 16, 2023

The United States said it was committed to freeing an American soldier who crossed into North Korea, as it voiced caution on remarks attributed to him by Pyongyang.

"We would caution everyone to consider the source here. That is incredibly important," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday when asked about King's purported remarks.

"It doesn't change anything. We want to make sure that he gets home safely," she said.

In North Korea's first comments about last month's crossing of Travis King, state media said Tuesday that the soldier, who is Black, said he fled "racial discrimination" and bore "ill feeling" toward the US Army.

At the State Department, spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States was "focused on his safe return."

"Our priority is to bring Private King home through all available channels to achieve that outcome. And his well-being continues to be a top priority for us," Patel said.

RelatedAmerican soldier defects to North Korea over inequality - Pyongyang
RECOMMENDED

US making efforts via Sweden

Patel said there has not been any contact with North Korea since Tuesday's statement and that the United States was making efforts via Sweden, which represents the United States in Pyongyang.

The United States has previously said that King crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the North and the South "willfully and without authorization."

North Korean propaganda often highlights racism in the United States.

King had been held by South Korean authorities over assault and was set to be returned to the United States - where he could have faced military discipline - before he slipped away to join a tourist trip to the DMZ.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief