A mosque in Germany was targeted by supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group, the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) has said.

The mosque in Hannover, Lower Saxony that is affiliated with the (DITIB) was targeted early on Tuesday with spray-painted terror propaganda and insults against Türkiye.

The DITIB said mosque management was informed about the attack by worshippers attending the morning prayer.

DITIB Central Mosque Association chair Mehmet Zengin said the mosque was previously subjected to similar attacks.