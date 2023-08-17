The United States has said that a new ambassador would head shortly to Niger as planned and would help lead diplomacy aimed at reversing a coup.

Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa, was confirmed by the Senate as ambassador on July 27 – one day after the coup – after being held up for a full year as part of an unrelated political battle.

"We do look forward to Ambassador FitzGibbon's arrival in Niamey," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Wednesday.

Patel said that her arrival does not mean acceptance of the military leaders' takeover and that the United States was still pressing for the release and restoration of the detained elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

"It is a signal of the United States' continued engagement in this situation. It is not a signal of any change in US policy," Patel said.

"She is going there to lead the mission during a critical time and to support the American community and to coordinate on the US government's efforts."