WORLD
3 MIN READ
US ambassador to visit Niger to lead efforts attempting to reverse coup
Kathleen FitzGibbon's arrival in Niger doesn't signal any change in US' policy regarding the coup, US State Department said.
US ambassador to visit Niger to lead efforts attempting to reverse coup
FitzGibbon, formerly the number two in the US embassy in Nigeria, will travel to Niger's capital, Niamey, despite the ordered departure of the embassy's non-emergency staff. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 17, 2023

The United States has said that a new ambassador would head shortly to Niger as planned and would help lead diplomacy aimed at reversing a coup.

Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa, was confirmed by the Senate as ambassador on July 27 – one day after the coup – after being held up for a full year as part of an unrelated political battle.

"We do look forward to Ambassador FitzGibbon's arrival in Niamey," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Wednesday.

Patel said that her arrival does not mean acceptance of the military leaders' takeover and that the United States was still pressing for the release and restoration of the detained elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

"It is a signal of the United States' continued engagement in this situation. It is not a signal of any change in US policy," Patel said.

"She is going there to lead the mission during a critical time and to support the American community and to coordinate on the US government's efforts."

Related17 Niger soldiers killed in deadly insurgent ambush, 20 others injured
RECOMMENDED

Unsuccessful bids

FitzGibbon, formerly the number two in the US embassy in Nigeria, will travel to Niamey despite the ordered departure of the embassy's non-emergency staff.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly spoken to Bazoum and regional leaders, and his deputy, Victoria Nuland, paid an unannounced visit to Niamey last week in an unsuccessful bid to press the military leaders.

Blinken in March, became the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Niger, hoping to highlight democracy in a country that is a key base for US and French anti-militant military operations.

Western powers and democratic African governments have called for the coup leaders to reinstate Bazoum, but the military leaders have refused and rejected attempts at negotiation.

The coup and its aftermath have sucked in international powers with strategic interests in the region.

RelatedRights group says it can't get access to detained officials in Niger
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief