French prosecutors have charged four people with involuntary manslaughter over the deaths of at least six migrants whose boat sank in the English Channel on the weekend.

The suspects -- two Iraqis and two Sudanese -- were detained shortly after the vessel carrying around 65 people capsized early Saturday, leaving six Afghans dead, a judicial source told AFP, confirming a report in the French daily Le Monde.

They also face charges of criminal conspiracy for illegal immigration, with the Iraqis suspected of belonging to a human trafficking network.

Most of those on board were Afghans, along with some Sudanese and "a few minors", French authorities said.

Investigators determined that an engine breakdown led to the vessel's capsizing in the choppy waters of the busy shipping lane, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The boat was "torn apart at sea" and most of the passengers had no life jackets, it added.

A commercial vessel discovered the shipwreck and alerted authorities, with the French coast guard rescuing 38 people and the British 23.

The survivors in France have been interviewed, and a request for assistance was sent to British authorities to interview those on their side, the prosecutor's office said.