Scientists have called for people in the UK to wear face masks again amid a worrying new Covid-19 variant “mutation”.

They expressed concern over a subvariant of Omicron, named 'Eris', which now accounts for one in 10 cases in the UK.

The number of people diagnosed with the virus jumped from an estimated 3.3 per 100,000 to 7.2 in the space of less than a month, media reports have said.

A new sub-strain referred to as "BA.6” has also caused worry, although it has only been found in Denmark and Israel for now.

Trisha Greenhalgh, a primary healthcare expert at the University of Oxford, urged people to wear masks again.