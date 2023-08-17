West African military chiefs are set to meet in Ghana to coordinate a possible intervention aimed at reversing Niger's coup.

Alarmed by a cascade of takeovers in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to create a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.

The meeting of the top brass on Thursday and Friday comes after fresh violence in the insurgent-hit country, with insurgents killing at least 17 soldiers in an ambush.

An army detachment was "the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou" in the Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso on Tuesday, Niger's defence ministry said.

Twenty more soldiers were wounded, six seriously, in the heaviest losses since the July 26 coup.

Insurgents have gripped Africa's Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The "three borders" area between the countries is regularly the scene of attacks by terrorists affiliated with Daesh and Al Qaeda.

The unrest across the region has killed thousands of troops, police officers and civilians, and forced millions to flee their homes.

Diplomatic efforts